I believe that Donald J. Trump is our worst president ever and has given us our worst U.S. Supreme Court ever.

A pair of June court decisions — overturning Roe v. Wade and the Carson v. Makin decision allowing public money to be used for parochial schools — are, in my view, in violation of the Constitution’s separation of church and state provisions.

Another decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, expanded gun rights and flies in the face of common sense. Every story but one on the Nation & World page of the July 5 LNP | LancasterOnline was about gun violence.

But another decision may be the worst of all. In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the court stripped the EPA of its power to slow climate change by limiting the use of fossil fuels.

Fighting climate change will be painful. Some have asked if we are expected to live like the Amish. If nothing is done about the climate, I believe we will be forced into a lifestyle with no gasoline-powered vehicles and in which we must produce our own food.

Food, or lack thereof, is the key to our future. Already there are disruptions in the food supply chain. As the temperature rises, there will be less arable land. The world’s population continues to grow, making it more difficult for everyone to get the food they need.

We may be faced with having to take food from others by force. We’ll certainly have plenty of guns to fulfill that option.

Turk Pierce

New Holland