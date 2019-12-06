Every day, I look at the letters to the editor. It is amazing to me how divided this country has become. This has become much worse under President Donald Trump, who seeks to divide us. As long as he can do that, he has won, because then it is the liberals or the conservatives who are the enemies. He is gaslighting this country and instilling a sense of hate and fear.
There is nothing wrong with being Republican or Democrat. There is nothing wrong with having more liberal or conservative beliefs. Having differing opinions makes better policy. There are two sides to every coin, and both sides often have very valid arguments. Considering both is always a good thing.
Regarding this president, there is a very strong case that Trump used his powers as president to try to damage a rival. People question the process and the witnesses. They use words and phrases like “deep state” and whistleblower. They say the president hasn’t had due process. But these are all misleading.
Until now, the inquiry has been just that — an investigation. Trump has no standing in that, the same way a criminal would have no say in a police investigation. The witnesses are not some “deep state” conspiracy; they are people who saw something they thought was wrong and told the investigators.
This will probably end in acquittal. Not because Trump is innocent, but because senators like Pat Toomey are more afraid of losing their job than doing the right thing.
Kyle Sellers
Columbia