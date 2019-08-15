A — Autocrat.
B — Bully.
C — Conceited.
D — Divisive.
E — Egotistical.
F — Fidelity-challenged.
G — Greatest un-American.
H — Hater.
I — Ignorant.
J — Jealous of smarter people.
K — Knavish (unprincipled and dishonest).
L — Liar.
M — Military service avoider.
N — No. 1 worst president.
O — Omnipotent in his own mind.
P — Putin admirer.
Q — Quirky talker.
R — Racist.
S — Seriously unbalanced.
T — Two-faced tweeter.
U — Unpresidential.
V — Vengeful.
W — Women hater.
X — Xenophobic.
Y — “You’re fired.”
Z — Zero respect for others.
Whether for a Republican or Democrat, those traits are just plain wrong for a president.
Lorry McClain
Penn Township