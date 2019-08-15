A — Autocrat.

B — Bully.

C — Conceited.

D — Divisive.

E — Egotistical.

F — Fidelity-challenged.

G — Greatest un-American.

H — Hater.

I — Ignorant.

J — Jealous of smarter people.

K — Knavish (unprincipled and dishonest).

L — Liar.

M — Military service avoider.

N — No. 1 worst president.

O — Omnipotent in his own mind.

P — Putin admirer.

Q — Quirky talker.

R — Racist.

S — Seriously unbalanced.

T — Two-faced tweeter.

Sign up for our newsletter

U — Unpresidential.

V — Vengeful.

W — Women hater.

X — Xenophobic.

Y — “You’re fired.”

Z — Zero respect for others.

Whether for a Republican or Democrat, those traits are just plain wrong for a president.

Lorry McClain

Penn Township