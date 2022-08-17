In a January 2016 campaign speech, Donald Trump said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

How prescient.

These are not the words of a narcissistic person. They are, in my view, the words of a talented, psychotic grifter focused on enriching himself at the expense of a hypnotized section of America.

Trump creates lies about himself in which he transforms himself into the victim. And he raises a cool fortune. Every time!

Pure genius.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville