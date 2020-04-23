I turned on the television Saturday afternoon when President Donald Trump was speaking. NBC chose to show a rerun of a hockey game. ABC was showing a cooking show and CNN was covering other news.

I believe there is a reason for the lack of coverage of these so-called briefings. Trump has, in my view, used his briefings as an opportunity to do what he always does — insult governors, journalists, former presidents and leaders of other countries.

Rather than keeping his mouth shut and allowing the real experts to speak about the COVID-19 virus, he mocks others who ask the serious questions and uses vital time to campaign. If you don’t agree, look at what he’s tweeted: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA.”

Rather than focusing on the important work that needs to be done to eradicate this horrid virus — which does not care about your political affiliation — he seemingly chooses to follow a path of embarrassment. So the major media have chosen to just turn him off. I don’t blame them one bit.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster