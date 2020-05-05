You could say it’s a Murphy’s Law for presidents that at some point during their four years in the White House, they will face a major crisis.

As of January it appeared that President Donald Trump would head toward November with the wind at his back — a good economy, low unemployment and a record stock market.

But COVID-19 has changed all of that. Initially, Trump told us it would go away, like a miracle. Wrong. Come November, voters will decide whether they want a commander in chief or a prevaricator in chief.

Gerald Wagner

Quarryville