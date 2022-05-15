In response to the May 1 letter “Biden doesn’t seem presidential”:

President Joe Biden sometimes doesn’t speak clearly because of a speech impediment. There is nothing wrong with his brain, and he doesn’t use speechwriters any more than any other president.

Biden, in my view, works 50 times harder than Donald Trump did throughout his presidency. Trump played more golf than anyone.

If you have a problem with Biden’s political philosophy, that’s fine. But how you can prefer someone who I view as a lying, thieving traitor to our country is beyond me.

I view Trump as a mass murderer, too. Why do I say that? In Trump’s videotaped interviews in early 2020 with Bob Woodward, to which he acquiesced, Trump stated that he knew COVID-19 was deadly and that it was spread by droplets in the air.

That didn’t stop Trump, however, from referring to COVID-19 as the Democrats’ “new hoax.” I believe that led to hundreds of thousands of Americans dying needlessly because they believed Trump and didn’t mask up. Trump didn’t care about the health of Americans. All he seemed to care about was saving the economy, his one claim to fame. And the economy tanked anyway, because of his lie.

I’ll take Joe Biden any day of the week.

Alice Yerman

West Hempfield Township