Every day uncovers a new outrage. We now hear that President Donald Trump’s “good friend,” Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly placed a bounty on the heads of U.S. service members in Afghanistan. Trump did nothing in response to the report. Our draft-dodging president repeatedly speaks of his strong support for our troops. Instead, he offered no response to Putin.

Bobblehead Republicans have been mostly silent in response. Congressman Lloyd Smucker, your silence is deafening.

Steve Shapiro

Lancaster