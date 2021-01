As the pandemic surges in this country, I am waiting for the president to keep us informed on any updated information, give us assurance that the government is doing everything to get it under control and offer condolences for the families who have lost loved ones.

But the president is obsessed with the idea that the election was a fraud. This has been proven many times not to be true.

Mr. President, for the short time you have left in office, do your job.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township