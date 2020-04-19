I was waiting for it, and there it was in the April 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: the inevitable letter praising President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic response (“Defending Trump’s handling of pandemic”). How anyone with even the slightest amount of objectivity can praise this debacle is puzzling. The letter writer wants to review the facts, so let’s do that.

On Jan. 18, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar attempted to speak to the president about the seriousness of the virus but Trump ignored him. On Jan. 22, Trump stated that the U.S. had the pandemic “totally under control.” On Jan. 30, Trump claimed at a campaign rally in Iowa that the U.S. has the virus “under control.”

Trump’s ban on Chinese foreign nationals entering the U.S. began on Feb. 2. Forty-five other countries had already implemented Chinese travel bans. On Feb. 24, Trump again said the virus was “very much under control in the USA.”

On Feb. 28, Trump said, of the novel coronavirus, “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” On March 6, the president falsely claimed, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

Nearly two months were wasted that could have been used to better prepare the country by ramping up production of personal protective equipment and ventilators, and developing widespread testing.

The first responsibility of government is to protect the people. In that regard, President Trump and his administration failed the country. We deserved better.

Steve Bright

Manheim Township