We just got through the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit in which former President Donald Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. High fives all around! Now, we have possible charges from a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury and the Department of Justice’s investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. These cases are taking far too long to adjudicate. I realize the importance of filling in all the blanks “beyond a reasonable doubt” but there is a urgent need to put more pressure on the fraudulent criminal named Donald Trump. And you thought he was squealing like a pig at the town hall in New Hampshire!

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County