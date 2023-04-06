This will not be a good year for former President Donald Trump.

First, he just got arraigned in Manhattan on charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep allegations of extramarital affairs quiet. Although the case is being downplayed by some, it may be stronger than meets the eye.

Second, investigations into Trump’s potential election interference in Georgia and his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago are probably imminent slam dunks.

Oh, and we also have two civil lawsuits against Trump filed by E. Jean Carroll, who accuses him of defamation and sexual assault.

And there is also the federal investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Did I forget any?

Will Trump ever face jail time? That may be imminent, too, if Trump disobeys the guidance from New York state Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan to refrain from statements that could encourage unrest.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County