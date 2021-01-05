As a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp and expose government corruption. He might not have drained the swamp, but what President Trump has done, in my view, is expose the massive corruption in our federal government and the willing collusion of a biased media.

The media, in my view, will never again be looked upon as a Fourth Estate charged to watch over government and big business to detect corruption and report it to the people. For more than four years, the media have seemingly worked alongside Democrats to harass, persecute and obstruct Trump.

Also, the media essentially censored a bombshell New York Post series on alleged Biden family corruption during the presidential campaign. The election’s over, and now Hunter Biden’s tax returns are a story!

The new media cabal has lost any semblance of journalistic ethics. It’s been four years, in my view, of anonymous and unvetted anti-Trump stories, leaks, Russian collusion, an impeachment farce and 24/7 spewing of anti-Trump hatred on the networks. Yet our warrior President stood alone and took the arrows.

Trump was not the real loser in this election; the print, network and social media have lost the people’s trust. They are the losers.

Every American owes Trump a debt of gratitude for putting the country he loves ahead of all considerations and fighting against impossible obstruction to make us safer and better off financially, pre-pandemic.

Thank you, President Trump. You opened our eyes and sacrificed and endured. All for us. Your record-breaking Operation Warp Speed vaccines will save millions of lives.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township