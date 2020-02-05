This year, the Democratic presidential candidates are seemingly running against peace, prosperity, job growth, abundant clean energy, Christianity and the American family. Many promise a socialist society, where those who work the hardest get penalized the most.
The lineup of Democratic hopefuls is so bad, the front-runner might just not be a Democrat at all. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent and is rising in the polls. Sanders and his wife honeymooned in the former Soviet Union. In fact he loves Russia so much he promises to end all fracking for natural gas and oil in the U.S. on day one of his presidency.
Sanders seemingly wants us to import energy from Russia and Middle East countries. This one-term agitated nut job would kill the Trump economy, so you will need to plan accordingly.
I put together a “Sanders as commander in chief” crisis plan.
— If you have a 401(k), move your money somewhere safe. Talk to your financial planner.
— If you’re a homeowner, buy a generator to power your house and keep plenty of fuel on hand. When the electric goes out, be ready.
— Buy a four-year supply of nonperishable food.
— Vote for the very resilient Donald Trump. Look past the offensive tweets, smears and sensational put-downs. He is a welcomed, gifted insulter with good intentions for making every single American great again.
Dale Horst
Elizabeth Township