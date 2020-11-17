In reference to the Nov. 9 letter “In defense of Trump, the VA,” I hope the letter writer is not insinuating that President Donald Trump is responsible for the Lebanon VA Medical Center’s excellent service to veterans. That Veterans Affairs hospital has, in my view, been in a class of its own since long before Trump took office. As a disabled veteran from the Vietnam War, I have been using its services for more than 20 years. It has always had excellent service for veterans who need it. The VA clinics in the area are also first class.

Also, President Barack Obama signed the Veterans Choice Act in 2014.

Thank you to my fellow vets for your service.

Bill Mentzer

West Hempfield Township

Vietnam, 1967-68