I make sure I listen to and read all different viewpoints and news sources, because I try to think for myself and understand everyone’s side.

One thing that I don’t get is why absolutely nobody on the left and very few on the right will hold the Chinese government (not the Chinese people!) accountable for the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and all the destruction it has caused.

Everybody wants to solely blame President Donald Trump. Now, I certainly don’t believe that Trump handled this well at all, but the Chinese communist government did its best to silence whistleblowers and cover up until it couldn’t anymore. It is not racist to hold it accountable for what it is guilty of!

Also, it wasn't only Republicans who downplayed this at first. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was encouraging people to come to Chinatown, news coverage from Philadelphia implied that it was racist to avoid the Chinese neighborhoods there and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo forced nursing homes in New York to take in COVID-19 patients, which spread the virus faster. Why do few people call them out?

Again, I’m neither a Republican nor a Democrat, but this is sheer hypocrisy. All of our political leaders failed us, not just Trump. But the Chinese government is, in my view, the biggest culprit, and the rest of the world should be demanding that it be held accountable.

I’ll probably get called a racist, which I am not in the least. Truth is truth.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township