I am getting so weary of statements such as those made in the March 6 letter “Bad news for party of Trump,” regarding supposed statements made by former President Donald Trump.

Trump never said that Vladimir Putin’s strategy in Ukraine is “smart” and “savvy.” He said that Putin himself was smart. There’s a difference.

Also, it is not obvious (to me) that Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. I, for one, am a staunch conservative and a registered Republican. However, Trump is not my leader, nor do I feel he is the leader of the Republican Party. Contrary to what the letter writer may think, we aren’t all that dumb or as easily misled.

The people who want certain books banned in our schools are not an accurate reflection of the entire GOP. What the letter writer — and others of his left-leaning ilk — see is a radical portion of the Republican Party, under the tutelage of Trump. That faction does not represent the majority of conservative Republicans in this county or other areas of America.

Trump and those who follow him almost religiously are anomalies. The letter writer would have all of us conservatives lumped into one convenient group to harangue for his benefit. He would do better to find common ground, as there almost always is, to better serve our county, commonwealth and country. The letter writer’s rhetoric is stale, monotonous and boorish.

Michael Baley

Mount Joy