Once again President Donald Trump has seemingly decided to refuse any increased gun control legislation. Isn’t it amazing that this happened after talking to the National Rifle Association? Of course the NRA has always called the shots for Republicans regarding gun legislation.
Just to put to rest another one of Trump’s lies, Democrats are not against owning guns. Based on the most recent polls, they are in favor of expanded background checks, a red flag law regarding mentally disturbed individuals, and the limiting of gun magazines to 10 bullets.
Why is Trump still against new gun control legislation when 89% of the people polled want increased background checks, 76% want a red flag law enacted and about two-thirds want to limit magazines to 10 bullets?
Could it possibly be that the NRA has threatened to withdraw its support for the reelection of Republican Congress members? If you don’t believe that, I have a bridge I will sell you.
Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should be in favor of strengthened gun control laws. We cannot afford to have another mass shooting of our children or any individuals in our country.
Isn’t it sad when one of the top school supplies is a bulletproof backpack? Isn’t it sad when you have to be afraid to go to a department store, concert or movie theater?
If you truly care about our children, write or call your Congress member immediately and tell them you want new gun control legislation.
Larry Harsh
West Lampeter Township