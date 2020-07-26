The Matters of Faith column by Pastor Matt Mylin (“Scripture tells us how to use our words for good,” Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, July 19) illustrated to me why we should remove President Donald Trump from national government. Time and time again, Trump has used hurtful and even filthy words and phrases that would have yielded me a good thrashing from my God-fearing father.

Not only does he offend normal standards of respectful parlance and behavior, but he offends God’s expectations of godly people. His speech and actions provide a terrible example to our children and embarrass us not only in the face of our nation but of other nations as well.

As someone wrote in a letter to the editor in that same day’s newspaper, I, too, must shun my party in a presidential election for the third time.

Karl E. Moyer

Lancaster Township