To say that there were no warnings of COVID-19 because the House Democrats were focusing on impeaching President Donald Trump is ridiculous (“Dems were focused on impeachment,” April 26 letter).

On Dec. 18, the House approved articles of impeachment and they were sent to the Senate Jan. 15. After refusing to call witnesses — what were they hiding? — the Senate acquitted Trump Feb. 5.

Meanwhile, as early as late November, the Pentagon’s National Center for Medical Intelligence warned the Pentagon and White House that there was a virus in China that could spread to the U.S. These warnings were ignored. (The Trump administration had disbanded, in 2018, the White House team charged with preparing for a pandemic.)

In February, Trump repeatedly denied the virus was a threat to the U.S., and the federal government did little to prepare. If the threat had been taken seriously, stockpiles of protective equipment could have been created and lives could have been saved — especially those of health care workers who weren't adequately protected when they had to treat the disease.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to spew his typically false and misleading claims about the situation. The U.S. unpreparedness was just another of the many mistakes Trump has made, and the Democrats are, in my view, not to blame for the late U.S. response to the virus.

Turk Pierce

New Holland