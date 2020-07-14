To the letter writers who are upset by negative coverage of President Donald Trump: Does it occur to you the coverage is deserved?

Trump, in my view, does everything wrong. He has flouted all the rules of democracy and made the U.S. the laughingstock of the world.

By contrast, Barack Obama was a good president, but he was certainly criticized when the deficit climbed because of the stimulus program he instituted to prevent President George W. Bush’s recession from becoming a depression. Those deficits were seemingly nothing compared to what Trump did with his tax cuts — making the economy shaky even before his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The print media, at least, are telling it like it is. Sorry if reality doesn’t agree with some people’s views.

Turk Pierce

New Holland