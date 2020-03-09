“Pity me putting me through this impeachment. Everyone is to blame but me. I’m the chosen one” (paraphrasing President Donald Trump).
Well, with all your crooked dealings, President Trump, you asked for it. And you should have gotten it. It’s a shame your fellow Republicans didn’t have enough guts to vote their likely true feelings. Only one did, and he’s to be commended. How can you have a fair trial without witnesses?
Trump has always been a liar. He and his first wife each ran a casino in Atlantic City. She was said to be smarter than him. (My cat is smarter than him, and my cat has manners.)
Now he’s fired people who told the truth about him. He’s the most unpresidential president we’ve ever had. You’ll never get an apology out of him. What a sourpuss. If he would smile, his face would break.
I’m so tired of people saying that’s the way he is. Make him change, instead of sticking up for him. This includes you, Congressman Lloyd Smucker.
He doesn’t believe his opponents pray for him. He doesn’t have a Christian bone in his body. Donald, I pray for you. I pray to God every night to get you out of office. You are an embarrassment to the United States and the world.
Someday you will be made accountable for your sins, corruption and crookedness.
Many Republicans have said Trump would be OK if he’d shut his mouth.
God bless America.
Shirley Rahe
East Donegal Township