Almost every day on the news and in the paper, I hear about and read these nitwits knocking, disrespecting and judging President Donald Trump for his sin and failures, including those two clowns in the U.S. House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
The word of God says judge not lest ye be judged yourself. Jesus said he who is without sin cast the first stone. Those pipsqueaks who judge Trump should examine their own lives. Trump may not be perfect. There was only one perfect person, Jesus. People who judge Trump should remember that. Jesus was the only one who had no sin.
I intend to vote to reelect Trump. As for the disrespectful attitude of Pelosi and Schumer in Congress, I hope they will be has-been members of Congress. If they are defeated, goodbye and good riddance.
All of us who value our faith are thankful Trump defends our faith, values and religious beliefs and religious freedom. It would be a nightmare to have Hillary Clinton, Pelosi and Schumer sitting in the Oval Office. That would be a nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The only thing those anti-Trump letters are good for is what we use Charmin for.
Bill Mattern
Lancaster