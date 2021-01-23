I’m one to agree that former President Donald Trump is no different than myself. In my 87 years of life, I have failed in some areas, with various faults. But I am glad our God saw that man would have sin in each individual’s lifetime, and thus chose to have his son sacrifice his life for mankind, giving him a chance to recover a Christian way of life.

But all these Trump haters seem to think they are sinless and faultless, thus they can find the sins and faults in others — mainly those of Trump.

Maybe a shot of God’s love would change their attitude. But it’s hard to do with the attitude that you are sinless, with no faults.

I gave several years of my life to preserve the United States way of life, which God has blessed. I would hope the Trump haters would find a map for Christian living in the Bible and see how much he gives examples of love. And maybe we could get the group of haters to get us back to the old United States. Because, as of now, all we can live in is an America of many states — far from united.

P.S.: The best place to start is 1 Corinthians 13.

C.L. Frackman

Willow Street