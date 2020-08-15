Isn’t it interesting? President Donald Trump realized that “one size fits all” was not applicable to the different states and decided to leave the COVID-19 response up to the individual state governors, who would know the effects the virus was having on their own states and the best plans for combating it.

He saw to it, in my view, that governors got what they needed to take care of the affected people in each state. But he was criticized for showing no leadership.

Now we have out-of-control, sometimes-violent mobs taking over some of our cities — involved in lootings, setting fires and shootings. Trump offered military help in some instances and was turned down. So, after Trump sent federal agents to help — because the governors could not or would not stop this senseless violence and protect the law-abiding citizens who were living in fear — he was criticized for overstepping his authority.

Isn’t hate a wonderful thing?

Nancy Pharoah

Manheim Township