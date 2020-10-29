Never in this nation’s history, in my view, has one sociopathic maniac been able to terrorize citizens with so many serious simultaneous fears.

Will my business survive? Will we become homeless because of eviction or foreclosure? How can we pay for food, gas, utilities, clothes, medicine, day care, tuition or credit card bills? Will a family member get the virus? When will America ever be great again? Will we still have mail service? Will air and water become so polluted that we and future generations perish?

Will he get us into a nuclear war? Will Congress ever serve its people again, instead of its parties? Will scientific and other experts be allowed to promote truths, instead of lies?

President Donald Trump seems to refuse to care that these fears are shared by his own voters. Untold thousands of the 226,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. were Republicans. I believe that Trump has betrayed our nation — and them — by imitating the brutal, fear-producing tactics of communist leaders he admires.

These methods were also used by Adolf Hitler before and during World War II. Many good German people were seduced into his servitude. Pro-Trump propaganda does that today, in my view.

Now, Russian president Vladimir Putin is seemingly more influential in the White House than retired combat generals. Those veterans are true patriots, unlike Trump’s fanatical flag-wavers whom he promoted to high positions and then fired for failing to agree with him.

We have a nation of Trump, by Trump and for Trump. That is not what our brilliant forefathers had in mind.

James Stauffer

Manheim Township