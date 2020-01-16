I can’t help but wonder if our right-wing Republican evangelical fundamentalist Christian friends continue to be enamored by our president, who could be leading us into the most horrific military confrontation of our history.
The irony cannot be lost, given the fact that so many evangelical Christians voted for this man in hopes of ending legal abortion to save the lives of unborn fetuses. Now, the lives of innocent, living human beings could be involved in a carnage of unknown magnitude if the conflict our president is creating becomes a full-fledged war and/or leads to an onslaught of terrorism against our country and its citizens.
Gene Martin
Manheim Township