I am responding to the April 4 letter “Thanking Trump for Warp Speed.” I agree that former President Donald Trump deserves credit for Operation Warp Speed for vaccines.

But it was disastrous, in my view, that Trump did not apply “warp speed” to the development, manufacturing, distribution and administering of testing.

It was disastrous that he did not apply “warp speed” to urging the citizens of this country to wear masks and observe social distancing.

It was disastrous that he did not apply “warp speed” to shutting things down — with a lot more “warp speed” applied to creating a financial safety net for small businesses and workers, rather than large corporations, their CEOs and stakeholders.

Some countries firmly shut down for a shorter period and got back on their feet quickly, with much less damage to their economies and education systems, and with fewer deaths per million.

We are 12th out of 153 countries regarding the number of deaths per million people. I believe we could have had many fewer deaths and much less damage to our economy had Trump applied a “warp speed” response to all these aspects of the pandemic.

The letter writer stated that Pfizer — the vaccine he and I both received — was the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Is there awareness that Pfizer did not accept U.S. taxpayer money to develop its vaccine? The CEO wanted no government strings attached and gave his scientists an “open checkbook” so they could focus on scientific challenges, not politics.

Steve Alderfer

Manor Township