A new CNN poll shows that 69% of Republicans say President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election was not legitimate.

A national news service article published in LNP | LancasterOnline a few weeks ago discussed people moving to different states because of politics.

Everyone who thinks Donald Trump won the 2020 election — including Trump himself — should move to Texas. Texas could then secede from the United States and Trump could become president of Texas. He would avoid those pesky indictments, and the rest of us could get on with our lives without the terrible divisions that are tearing our country apart.

Turk Pierce

New Holland