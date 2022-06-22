Despite the fact that the current congressional hearings are further exposing former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie regarding the results of the 2020 presidential election — even then-Attorney General Bill Barr told Trump that claims of voter fraud were “crazy stuff” — I believe Trump manages to maintain control over the Republican Party, particularly here in Pennsylvania.

In my opinion, Trump’s endorsement of Doug Mastriano — one of the most vocal supporters of the Big Lie — gave Mastriano an easy win in the GOP gubernatorial primary. And Trump’s backing of Mehmet Oz, who I think has little connection to our state, was enough to secure Oz the GOP nomination for U.S. senator.

Trump holds onto his leadership of the GOP because a majority of Republicans continue to support Trump’s Big Lie — and they also support what I view as Trump’s racist, homophobic, anti-women and anti-public education agenda.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown