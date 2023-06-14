This letter could easily be titled “The Deterioration of a Demented Alibi’s Descent into Lawless Hell.” Or, “A Guilt’s Trip Down the Culpable Road of Palpable Evidence.” Or, “From Wicked You to Pitiable Me.”

However, may I be specific.

The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump has highlighted the personality degeneration of misplaced political ambition. Flaws of character grow into moral aberrations. Devious behavior entertains the temptation of gaining illegal advantage.

A clear pattern is to be seen in Trump’s seeming criminality. A declaration of innocence progressively turns into an attack upon the system of justice holding him accountable. Like a raving-mad egomaniac, he tears down the democracy he has sworn to defend.

As an insurrection of its own, his increasing lawlessness — unless confined in the boundaries of law — will be the weakening of order and become the biting irony of Making America Great. In the process of striking back, Trump undergoes the deterioration of his own character, to the point of being a “lost soul,” exchanging pity for pathos.

For you who delight in conspiracy theories, here goes. No medieval morality play could portray the tragedy of the indicted more clearly. Might he be the modern Doctor Faustus? Maybe, more so, Mephistopheles? Did he sell his soul for 24 years of hateful rhetorical witchcraft? With each utterance he descends further toward perdition.

Now, his apprentices, would-be successors to this warlock, are scrambling for the leftover crumbs of his coven of vigilantes.

Beware, there is a legal price to pay.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown