Donald Trump is the perfect crisis-time president. On Jan. 31, when Democrats were focusing on a fake impeachment, Trump implemented a travel ban to and from China. He may have saved countless lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The European Union is now China’s largest trading partner and there was never a ban on travel to and from China. As a result, Europe is the new epicenter of this deadly disease. If Joe Biden was in charge, we could be in that very situation, since Biden has always voted to support China. He voted against tariffs; in fact he voted against all legislation aimed at curtailing China’s ambitions. Biden never missed an opportunity to downplay China’s threat to America.

The H1N1 swine flu epidemic of 2009 that killed 17,000 people in the U.S. took place under President Barack Obama’s watch and originated in Mexico, as reported by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Trump’s new, expanding southern border wall will keep further deadly disease out of the country.

Trump is committed to not only keeping America great, he is also doing everything possible to keep us safe as well.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township