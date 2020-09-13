How can we have a president who calls American military members who were killed in war “losers” and “suckers”? And yet we do. In a Sept. 3 article in The Atlantic — since confirmed by other news outlets, including Fox News — that is reportedly what President Donald Trump has said.

A retired four-star general told The Atlantic, “He just thinks that anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker.”

This undercuts the whole idea of serving in the military. We didn't do it for ourselves. We did it for our country. Our country’s veterans deserve respect and admiration, not scorn. There is only one solution to this — vote Trump out in November.

Jim Sandoe

U.S. Army veteran

Vietnam War

Ephrata