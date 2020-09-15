So, President Donald Trump seemingly thought it a good idea to “play down” COVID-19. In other words, to lie about it to us. Then, in my view, he failed to step up to the plate and deal seriously with the situation, putting the responsibility off on the states. They were expected to deal with the onslaught of death and disease in a pandemic.

Trump should have been proactive about providing personal protective equipment for front-line workers and ventilators for seriously ill people as soon as he knew of the severity of COVID-19. Many are dead now from the pandemic, and I believe many of those died because of inept handling at the top.

I said when Trump was elected that we would probably get through without real damage as long as a really bad crisis didn’t happen. Trump has shown what he is like in a crisis — what he is capable of and what he is not capable of.

Meanwhile orange skies in California show wildfires getting worse every year. Increasingly, because of climate change, more droughts, fires and floods will be followed by economic and social disruption on a scale we don’t want to see. Another four years of Trump will get us there much faster. Joe Biden sees what’s coming at us. Trump has his head in the sand.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township