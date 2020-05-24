When President Donald Trump learned that Katie Miller, a White House aide, had tested positive for COVID-19, he made the following statement: “She was tested very recently and tested negative, and today, I guess, for some reason, she tested positive. The tests are perfect, but something can happen between a test, where, it’s good, and then something happens, and then all of a sudden. ...”

What is amazing is the president’s seeming inability to understand how a test works, and, for that matter, how getting sick works. One day you test negative, then “for some reason” you test positive. That reason must be exposure to the virus, but he seems to be unable to comprehend this.

I think everyone on the planet has had this experience: One day you’re well, and the next day you’re sick. We might say that one day a pathogen is introduced into your body and the next day or later you get sick. It’s cause and effect.

For the president, it’s simply “something happens,” even though the tests are “perfect.” Perfect ought to mean that they are accurate, but for him “perfect” seems to mean that they keep you from getting a bad result. Some mysterious thing happens, he implies, and he can’t seem to understand what it could be.

Louise Barnett

East Hempfield Township