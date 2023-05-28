Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen (“Durham report is damning indictment of FBI, media,” May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) asks: “If the national media lied to (Trump supporters) about Trump’s collusion with Russia, why should they trust reports that Trump’s election claims were false?”

But the national media did not lie about Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia. It really happened.

Collusion is defined as “secret cooperation for an illegal purpose.” And that is what the Trump campaign did during the 2016 campaign. Members of its team met clandestinely with Russian operatives to try to secure their help to win the election. Soliciting foreign help to win an election is illegal.

We know all of this happened because the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election confirms it. This report, released in August 2020, reveals that members of the Trump campaign team had more than 100 contacts — electronic or face-to-face — with Russian agents. Many of these contacts were with Konstantin Kilimnik, an intelligence officer with ties to the GRU (the secret Russian intelligence agency).

Among other things, the Trump campaign shared polling data, likely to help the Russians target their interference more effectively. It is significant that the Senate Intelligence Committee was controlled by Republicans in 2020, so its report can hardly be dismissed as partisan.

By my count, this is at least the third time a Thiessen column appeared in this newspaper falsely asserting that no Trump campaign collusion happened. Please, no more.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown