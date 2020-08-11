I have called Donald Trump a conman, a crook and various other descriptions. Now I can add the word “traitor” to describe the resident of the White House.

Recent articles in The New York Times describe intelligence — reported to Trump in February in his presidential daily brief — saying that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban for each American soldier killed.

According to reporting, the commander in chief chose to do nothing, placing American soldiers at further risk.

This inaction amounts to treason, at the highest level of government, and should be investigated immediately. If found to be true, Trump should be removed from office and arrested for treason. Members of his staff, who were aware of the Russian bounties and chose not to act, also should be arrested and charged.

While Trump has committed a litany of questionable acts during his administration, this is one that cannot be ignored or blown off.

Jack L. Enco

Warwick Township