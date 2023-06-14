Former President Donald Trump is calling his federal indictment “a witch hunt,” “vicious persecution,” etc. Those who believe his rhetoric don’t understand how the law works. The Democrats can’t create an indictment — only a grand jury has such power.

A grand jury made up of Trump’s “peers” heard the evidence and decided there was enough to warrant an indictment.

Grand juries, unlike a trial jury, don’t require a unanimous vote. Both the prosecution and defense select the jury in the actual trial. Both have the power to challenge a potential juror for cause and also have a number of preemptive challenges that don’t require a reason.

President Joe Biden, the U.S. Department of Justice and the special counsel will have nothing to do with the trial’s outcome. As a matter of fact, the federal judge picked for the case was even a Trump appointee.

This is a matter of law, and Trump is being treated like any other American accused of breaking the law.

Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy commander (retired)

Lancaster Township