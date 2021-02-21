On Page A6 of the Feb. 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I saw a photo of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys fist-bumping with joy after Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

What a joke. Did they honestly think their presentation in Trump’s defense won over the Senate Republicans? I think not. Anyone watching, listening or reading knew the Democratic House impeachment managers clearly proved their case. Their evidence was both heart-wrenching and accurate.

Trump’s attorneys essentially said nothing. Some Republicans did not even bother to sit in for the testimony. Some read or even put their feet up on their desks in the same building where, a month ago, some were hiding under chairs and fearing for their lives.

The Democrats knew it would be almost impossible to win the required number of votes for conviction.

Those of us who watched on that fateful Jan. 6 saw the rioting, violence and calls for destruction in Trump’s name. Many of those rioters have since been arrested and spoke about how Trump encouraged them to fight. Some Republicans stated that the trial was unconstitutional. Most Republicans (for reasons I don’t know) are afraid to oppose Trump.

Sen. Mitch McConnell would not allow a trial before Trump left office and then said it was unconstitutional when the trial was held. He also spoke against Trump once the vote was completed and said Jan. 6 was Trump’s fault and Trump could still face charges.

What won Trump’s acquittal was not his defense team. It was the vote of 43 spineless Republicans not upholding their oath of office.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township