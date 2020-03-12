It is baffling to observe the apologists and enablers of the current administration as they repeatedly make stuff up to drive a false narrative justifying atrocities.

Allegorically, “1984,” “Animal Farm,” and “The Man in the High Castle” show glimpses of the consequences of our current path, if only we would choose to see.

Let’s counter the narratives:

1) If the economy is “great” now, then it was objectively better under former President Barack Obama — more job creation (especially manufacturing) and less income inequality. And the recovery under Obama was done without exploding the deficit and burdening taxpayers with tariffs. And, of course, the stock market has benefited the 1% and President Donald Trump.

2) Weaseling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and assassinating Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani has destabilized the Middle East and removed the most effective agent in defeating the Islamic State group. Trump pushed through an $8 billion weapons deal with the Saudis despite lawmakers’ fears that the weapons would be used to kill civilians in Yemen.

3) The so-called pro-life party will cause countless deaths because of the lack of health care, lax environmental regulations and worsening climate change.

The banality of evil succeeds only when normalized by citizens. We can stop this.

Patrick Brady

Landisville

