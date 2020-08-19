Why does it seem as if President Donald Trump is out to kill off American citizens? Is it not bad enough that his handling of the pandemic was to take the ostrich point of view?

Where are our local elected officials regarding concern for the Trump administration’s seeming assault on the United States Postal Service? For those of us who rely on this service for our medications, it is preposterous to think delays are acceptable. The fact is most prescriptions have a window and cannot be filled too far in advance. Having significant delays in mail delivery is absurd.

I am tired of this whole administration, for which the only point in existing seems to be bolstering Trump’s ego — whatever the cost to the country. It must be satisfying to live in a state of “ignorance is bliss,” but that might be a very short life at the rate of this presidency’s actions.

Debra Phillips

Elizabethtown