As an American citizen, I thought I lived in the United States of America, not the Trump States of America.

President Donald Trump is supposed to be the leader for all Americans, not just Trumpers. He has seemingly called over half of all Americans names if they do not agree with him, including Republicans.

Trump questioned Joe Biden’s religious beliefs. Biden is a devout Catholic. In four years have you seen many pictures or heard much about Trump attending a church service? Just him holding a Bible for a photo opportunity near the White House.

Trump now seems to be OK with mail-in voting in states that he likes, such as Florida (where he himself votes by mail). I believe he is trying to disrupt the U.S. Postal Service to stop mail-in voting in states he does not think he can win. This is what a dictator does.

If the people of this country do not see the hate that he has instilled in this country by his tweets, I wonder what you are watching. If you think the economy is doing good, go to a food bank and see the number of people needing help.

As always, listen to the medical experts and stay safe.

Donald Bell

Columbia