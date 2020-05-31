After 3 1/2 years of Donald Trump’s presidency, we now know that, when confronted with difficult situations, he seemingly is driven by four strategies: (1) ignore bad news and it will go away; (2) tell a lie often enough and a certain number of people will believe it; (3) wish for something to magically happen (even with no factual basis for it); and (4) blame others, from both the past and present.

The American people expect presidents to make responsible decisions based on the best available information — and with regard to what is best for the health, safety and welfare of the majority of the country’s citizens. This president, in my view, has failed miserably because he is paranoid, divisive, unhinged, incompetent and unprincipled. He lacks even a smidgen of integrity.

Trump has been a disaster and an embarrassment to the many decent, productive and law-abiding citizens who function daily on behalf of family, community and country, and who don’t want to wake up on a daily basis to a dysfunctional government creating yet another crisis or scandal.

In November, we need to end this four-year nightmare so that we can begin to return to some degree of normalcy and presidential dignity.

Jim Bishop

Landisville