I am so very disappointed in the Senate verdict to acquit former President Donald J. Trump.

I believe he is a danger to the republic. I recommend starting a movement to create a caucus to sue him for treason. The case would be called “We the people hereby sue Donald J. Trump for treason.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that Trump is still liable for his actions in both civil and criminal courts. It is up to the people to right this wrong.

Sharon Harris

Manheim Township