The results of the recent election were remarkable in the closeness of the presidential and congressional votes for competing candidates in many states.

It was revealed that Joe Biden received the most popular votes, but a number of Democratic and Republican voters in many down-ballot races indeed were almost evenly divided.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent record voter turnout. As of the middle of last week, more than 260,000 Americans had died from the virus and there are more than 12.6 million confirmed cases. We can assume, perhaps, that about half of those who died were Republicans.

When President Donald Trump finally admitted that the crisis was real, he called the virus an “invisible enemy” and seemingly passed the buck to the Vice President Mike Pence to wage war on the pandemic.

To date, absolutely no comprehensive federal effort for protecting even Trump’s own voters from death has been created. Instead, Trump has brazenly refused to be the leader that America desperately deserves.

Trump fires national experts who deny the existence of scientific or scriptural truths. His maskless government gatherings seem to have infected even his own party leaders. Untold thousands of fanatics — no-mask conservative cult followers —have left massive rallies, returned home and likely spread the virus. In some places where the rallies were held, statistics show COVID-19 cases soaring afterward.

Wake up, Republicans! The most dangerous enemy is not COVID-19. It’s your visible, uncaring president who surrendered and abandoned you and the United States to a deadly, invisible enemy. Contact your inert GOP members of Congress, demanding action for your protection now.

James Stauffer

Manheim Township