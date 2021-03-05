For the past couple of months, the preponderance of letters to the editor have criticized Congressman Lloyd Smucker for his misplaced support of former President Donald Trump’s false narrative that his loss in the November election was fraudulent. Many letters also call for Smucker’s immediate resignation.

What these writers don’t realize can be summed up with this modification of a quote from Shakespeare: “The fault, Dear Writer, lies not in our stars, but in our voters, that we elect the likes of a Lloyd Smucker.”

The facts appear to be these: The majority of voters in Lancaster County are registered Republicans. The majority of these Republicans appear to have been thoroughly infected by the false narrative, put forward by President Trump and his handlers, that America needs to be “made great again.” This disease, in my view, manifests itself in these symptoms: fear, hatred, irrationality, mass buying of guns, xenophobia and a subconscious tendency toward fascism.

Lancaster County Republicans are joined with similarly infected Republicans all over the country, so that we witness actions of insurrection, such as the one that occurred on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

Combating this disease is not easy; there is no healing drug. Seemingly, no amount of rational argumentation can reach them; their minds have been reason-proofed. They will elect anyone who offers Trump-sounding promises. Time and vigilance are the sole remedy. Let’s hope we survive that long.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township