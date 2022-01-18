Follow the money. For decades I believe there has been malicious intent among teachers unions as they relate to the welfare of the students of our country.

When my children were in school in the 1980s and 1990s, I helped to organize a voluntary team of parents to help in elementary schools. Our group of parents was very willing, and the teachers were very appreciative of the help. It was not unusual for a teacher also to express a desire to volunteer, to help as needed.

I remember reading an article in the Lancaster newspaper at that time in which a leader in the Pennsylvania teachers union directed teachers in public schools never to volunteer for anything, with the reasoning being that teachers should be compensated for any time given outside the classroom.

Fast-forward to now and notice how much power the National Education Association has. During the worst of the pandemic in 2021, it seemed that the NEA found excuse upon excuse to justify why teachers should not go back to the classroom.

I believe that the true colors of the NEA are showing through. It is all about what’s good for its members. In my view, the NEA does not care about the students of our country; it’s all about power and money, and then using the money in the political arena.

The NEA does not care, in my view, about providing a quality education for young people, who are the future of our country. May God help us all.

Ora Henry

Strasburg