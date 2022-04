The historic moment marking the start of this year’s state trout season was missing the Lancaster County trout stream map in LNP | LancasterOnline.

This map had been published in this newspaper for more years than I can remember. I am 78 years young and, even though the map didn’t seem to change over the years, it was always a part of the beginning of trout season.

Harry Bachman Jr.

West Hempfield Township