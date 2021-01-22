To all those people upset and complaining about the “insurrection” in Washington, D.C.:

I see it as not just a display in support of then-President Donald Trump, but also as a demonstration against the direction our so-called democracy has gone in recent years and what some forecast under President Joe Biden.

In my view, complainers are saying the same thing the British said in 1773 about the Boston Tea Party. Next, perhaps, Biden will want to march on Concord and Lexington to seize arms. That did not turn out to well for the British.

Many want to continue the fight for liberty, freedom and the right to free speech as defined in the Constitution. The pandemic, in my view, has been an excuse to restrict freedoms and now the “insurrection” has caused Democrats and some businesses to crack down on freedom of speech and even air travel.

We must overcome the problems of getting the U.S. Constitution to work in the 21st century. I believe the British made new laws after the Boston Tea Party. New restrictions did not work then, and I am afraid they will not work now. This does not bode well for the Constitution.

Michael Rauch

Ephrata