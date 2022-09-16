I don’t know what bothers me more — that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about World War I hero Sgt. Alvin C. York was reportedly filled with factual errors, or that Mastriano has supported Donald Trump’s denials of the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

What really takes me over the edge, however, is that Mastriano, a state senator from the Gettysburg area, was photographed wearing a Confederate officer’s uniform. My great-grandfather, who fought for the North (the winning side) at the battle of Gettysburg, is rolling over in his grave.

It seems that Mastriano relishes supporting lost causes.

Marcus G. Miller

Millersville